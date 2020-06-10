85 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

Renovated & Spacious 2 Bedroom OVERLOOKING the PARK plus Manhattan views! A dream come true right across the street from Prospect Park, Botanical Gardens, and Brooklyn Museum, not to mention the 2/3/Q/B subway lines. Renovated a few years ago with a modern kitchen complete with SS appliances and quartz counters. Along with a modern bathroom featuring a deep tub with glass door. The spacious living room features 2 large windows overlooking the park and faces south so it is flooded the unit with sunlight, inlaid original parquet hardwood floors, and 9' ceilings. The spacious bedrooms can each fit a king size bed plus room for furniture, and have 2 bright windows and large closets in each room. The front bedroom features views of the park and the back bedroom has city views!This prewar building has a lovely lobby and convenient elevator that takes you up to your quiet, newly renovated space. Residences have hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, beautifully tiled bathrooms, and plentiful closet space. Conveniently located to public transportation for an easy commute to the rest of Brooklyn and the City. RealStreet2912