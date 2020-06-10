All apartments in Brooklyn
85 Eastern Parkway
85 Eastern Parkway

85 Eastern Parkway · (516) 491-9593
Location

85 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Renovated & Spacious 2 Bedroom OVERLOOKING the PARK plus Manhattan views! A dream come true right across the street from Prospect Park, Botanical Gardens, and Brooklyn Museum, not to mention the 2/3/Q/B subway lines. Renovated a few years ago with a modern kitchen complete with SS appliances and quartz counters. Along with a modern bathroom featuring a deep tub with glass door. The spacious living room features 2 large windows overlooking the park and faces south so it is flooded the unit with sunlight, inlaid original parquet hardwood floors, and 9' ceilings. The spacious bedrooms can each fit a king size bed plus room for furniture, and have 2 bright windows and large closets in each room. The front bedroom features views of the park and the back bedroom has city views!This prewar building has a lovely lobby and convenient elevator that takes you up to your quiet, newly renovated space. Residences have hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, beautifully tiled bathrooms, and plentiful closet space. Conveniently located to public transportation for an easy commute to the rest of Brooklyn and the City. RealStreet2912

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
85 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 85 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 85 Eastern Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
85 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 85 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 85 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 85 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
