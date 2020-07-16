All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

84 Willow Street

84 Willow Street · (718) 208-1923
Location

84 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$13,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous 3/4 bed mint renovation duplex in Brooklyn Heights. This parlor and garden level apartment with large backyard has been beautifully renovated and feels like an elegant European flat. High-ceilings, open living/dining/kitchen with oversized windows overlook the beautiful Willow Street as well as the private backyard. On the garden level you'll find 3 large, oversize bedrooms, a full bath with marble sink, powder room, plentiful closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Upstairs is another bedroom that could be used as an office or media room, a gorgeous open living, dining, kitchen space with 2 fireplaces, high ceilings and large windows. Details like original moldings and restored herringbone hardwood floors complete this stylish and gracious home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Willow Street have any available units?
84 Willow Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Willow Street have?
Some of 84 Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 84 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 84 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 84 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 84 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 84 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 84 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
