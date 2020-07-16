84 Willow Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous 3/4 bed mint renovation duplex in Brooklyn Heights. This parlor and garden level apartment with large backyard has been beautifully renovated and feels like an elegant European flat. High-ceilings, open living/dining/kitchen with oversized windows overlook the beautiful Willow Street as well as the private backyard. On the garden level you'll find 3 large, oversize bedrooms, a full bath with marble sink, powder room, plentiful closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Upstairs is another bedroom that could be used as an office or media room, a gorgeous open living, dining, kitchen space with 2 fireplaces, high ceilings and large windows. Details like original moldings and restored herringbone hardwood floors complete this stylish and gracious home.