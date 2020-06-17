All apartments in Brooklyn
82 3RD PLACE

82 3rd Place · (718) 399-4160
Location

82 3rd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Gorgeous original details abound in this large 2BR. This is a rare 25 foot wide Carroll Gardens mansion on a lovely Place Street. Incredible moldings and 13 foot ceilings give this parlor floor great light and space. The large kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances makes cooking easy! Spacious center living room with French doors lead into a king size bedroom with custom shutters and two custom built closets. A spacious side room with oversized window completes this perfect Brooklyn home. Bathroom is brand new too. Heat and hot water are included and a window A/C is also provided. Zoned for PS 58.Approx 1125 sqft.Two blocks to the F/G train. Near Frankies 457, Buttermilk Channel, Prime Meats, Caputo's and all the great shops of Carroll Gardens.

Video tour coming soon. Available Aug 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 3RD PLACE have any available units?
82 3RD PLACE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 3RD PLACE have?
Some of 82 3RD PLACE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 3RD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
82 3RD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 3RD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 82 3RD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 82 3RD PLACE offer parking?
No, 82 3RD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 82 3RD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 3RD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 3RD PLACE have a pool?
No, 82 3RD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 82 3RD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 82 3RD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 82 3RD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 3RD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 3RD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 3RD PLACE has units with air conditioning.
