82 3RD PLACE

Gorgeous original details abound in this large 2BR. This is a rare 25 foot wide Carroll Gardens mansion on a lovely Place Street. Incredible moldings and 13 foot ceilings give this parlor floor great light and space. The large kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances makes cooking easy! Spacious center living room with French doors lead into a king size bedroom with custom shutters and two custom built closets. A spacious side room with oversized window completes this perfect Brooklyn home. Bathroom is brand new too. Heat and hot water are included and a window A/C is also provided. Zoned for PS 58.Approx 1125 sqft.Two blocks to the F/G train. Near Frankies 457, Buttermilk Channel, Prime Meats, Caputo's and all the great shops of Carroll Gardens.



Video tour coming soon. Available Aug 1st.