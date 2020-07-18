817 Greenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tucked away on a quiet Windsor Terrace block just a half block from Prospect Park and near the F/G at Fort Hamilton Parkway along with shops and restaurants is this charming flexible 2BR duplex. A private staircase leads to the sun-splashed main level which boasts original hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, and track lighting and consists of a living/dining area with three windows, an open kitchen with a center island, a comfortable bedroom with dual closets and three windows, and a vintage bath. The bright attic with two exposures, three storage spaces, and new plush carpeting has been finished into a huge living, working, or sleeping space.



Available ASAP. Heat and hot water included. Pets on approval. Broker fee.