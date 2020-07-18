All apartments in Brooklyn
817 Greenwood Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

817 Greenwood Avenue

817 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

817 Greenwood Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away on a quiet Windsor Terrace block just a half block from Prospect Park and near the F/G at Fort Hamilton Parkway along with shops and restaurants is this charming flexible 2BR duplex. A private staircase leads to the sun-splashed main level which boasts original hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, and track lighting and consists of a living/dining area with three windows, an open kitchen with a center island, a comfortable bedroom with dual closets and three windows, and a vintage bath. The bright attic with two exposures, three storage spaces, and new plush carpeting has been finished into a huge living, working, or sleeping space.

Available ASAP. Heat and hot water included. Pets on approval. Broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
817 Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 817 Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 817 Greenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Greenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 817 Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 817 Greenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 817 Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Greenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Greenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
