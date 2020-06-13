All apartments in Brooklyn
814 Prospect Place

Location

814 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Crown Heights tastefully renovated limestone building featuring high-end rental units.Apartment consists 2 bedrooms plus an additional room which can be used as a third bedroom (no closet) or an office, and one bath.A gourmet kitchen equipped with LG stainless steel appliances; 5 burner gas range, over the range microwave oven, semi-integrated dishwasher and refrigerator, Slate laminate countertops & island, Marmi China backsplash, Dover Acero tiles. Bathroom features; Kohler plumbing fixtures, Ferroker Niquel heated flooring and Ruggine Niquel tiling. Additional amenities includes; Wall mounted HVAC throughout, Oak hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings and double paned windows.Building is equipped with an intercom system. Conveniently located off Nostrand Avenue and close to transportation (3,S,A,C subways), Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Children Museum, Brooklyn Botanical gardens.North Crown Heights is home to some of the trendiest eateries, nightlife and specialty boutiques. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED - NO FEE. Guarantors welcome. Immediate Occupancy. Small pets subject to approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Prospect Place have any available units?
814 Prospect Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 Prospect Place have?
Some of 814 Prospect Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
814 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Prospect Place is pet friendly.
Does 814 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 814 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 814 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 814 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 814 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 814 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Prospect Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 Prospect Place has units with air conditioning.
