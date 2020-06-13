814 Prospect Place

Amenities

North Crown Heights tastefully renovated limestone building featuring high-end rental units.Apartment consists 2 bedrooms plus an additional room which can be used as a third bedroom (no closet) or an office, and one bath.A gourmet kitchen equipped with LG stainless steel appliances; 5 burner gas range, over the range microwave oven, semi-integrated dishwasher and refrigerator, Slate laminate countertops & island, Marmi China backsplash, Dover Acero tiles. Bathroom features; Kohler plumbing fixtures, Ferroker Niquel heated flooring and Ruggine Niquel tiling. Additional amenities includes; Wall mounted HVAC throughout, Oak hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings and double paned windows.Building is equipped with an intercom system. Conveniently located off Nostrand Avenue and close to transportation (3,S,A,C subways), Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Children Museum, Brooklyn Botanical gardens.North Crown Heights is home to some of the trendiest eateries, nightlife and specialty boutiques. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED - NO FEE. Guarantors welcome. Immediate Occupancy. Small pets subject to approval