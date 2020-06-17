808 Greene Avenue

Amenities

DEAL OF THE MONTH !!January 1 lease start !!Newly renovated with a classic feel and loads of charm !! Gorgeous and beautifully finished 2 Bedroom and 2 full bathrooms on an amazingly welcoming and quiet Stuyvesant Heights block! Bedrooms on opposite ends, so perfect for privacy. When you walk in, you'll be captivated by the amount of natural sunlight the place gets from the sky lights!! Top floor so extra private! Both bedrooms have closets, and enough space for a queen size bed. Area has many neighborhood staples like the Biyou, Peaches, and loads more. Also Several yoga studio like Namastuy!! Grocery stores and coffee shops close as well!The apartment features:Gut RenovationsCentral AC/Heating Designer Stainless Steel Dishwasher Designer Stainless Steel Refrigeration and stoveWasher/ Dryer in unit Virtual Video IntercomHardwood FlooringExposed Brick NO FEE!!Reach out to Brandon today for showing