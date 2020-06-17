All apartments in Brooklyn
808 Greene Avenue
808 Greene Avenue

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
yoga
DEAL OF THE MONTH !!January 1 lease start !!Newly renovated with a classic feel and loads of charm !! Gorgeous and beautifully finished 2 Bedroom and 2 full bathrooms on an amazingly welcoming and quiet Stuyvesant Heights block! Bedrooms on opposite ends, so perfect for privacy. When you walk in, you'll be captivated by the amount of natural sunlight the place gets from the sky lights!! Top floor so extra private! Both bedrooms have closets, and enough space for a queen size bed. Area has many neighborhood staples like the Biyou, Peaches, and loads more. Also Several yoga studio like Namastuy!! Grocery stores and coffee shops close as well!The apartment features:Gut RenovationsCentral AC/Heating Designer Stainless Steel Dishwasher Designer Stainless Steel Refrigeration and stoveWasher/ Dryer in unit Virtual Video IntercomHardwood FlooringExposed Brick NO FEE!!Reach out to Brandon today for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Greene Avenue have any available units?
808 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 808 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 808 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 808 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 808 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 808 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 Greene Avenue has units with air conditioning.
