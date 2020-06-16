Amenities

Please inquire for a virtual tour! In person showings are currently not permitted. Available for July 1st and at NO FEE!



A spectacular opportunity to reside in a massive Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom home at the Knitting Factory Lofts in Clinton Hill!



This is the one you've been looking for! Sun Drenched with 11 Foot Ceilings, Exposed Columns & Beams, and Architectural Details abound. The generously proportioned living room/dining area is an entertainers delight with huge open kitchen and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, separate living area and hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms, one with an ensuite bath, have high ceilings, large closets, oversized windows, and amazing sunlight. Bathrooms are clean and modern.



Heating, Hot Water, AND Cooking Gas are included in the rent! Parking is available for a separate fee, pets and guarantors are allowed. 12 month lease.



79 Clifton Place is a former Knitting Factory converted to residential lofts in 2000. Full time super and excellent management company. Located just around the corner to the Classon Avenue G train and C train subways and centrally located near the wonderful cafes & restaurants that Clinton Hill has to offer.