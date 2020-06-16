All apartments in Brooklyn
79 Clifton Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

79 Clifton Place

79 Clifton Place · (201) 400-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please inquire for a virtual tour! In person showings are currently not permitted. Available for July 1st and at NO FEE!

A spectacular opportunity to reside in a massive Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom home at the Knitting Factory Lofts in Clinton Hill!

This is the one you've been looking for! Sun Drenched with 11 Foot Ceilings, Exposed Columns & Beams, and Architectural Details abound. The generously proportioned living room/dining area is an entertainers delight with huge open kitchen and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, separate living area and hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms, one with an ensuite bath, have high ceilings, large closets, oversized windows, and amazing sunlight. Bathrooms are clean and modern.

Heating, Hot Water, AND Cooking Gas are included in the rent! Parking is available for a separate fee, pets and guarantors are allowed. 12 month lease.

79 Clifton Place is a former Knitting Factory converted to residential lofts in 2000. Full time super and excellent management company. Located just around the corner to the Classon Avenue G train and C train subways and centrally located near the wonderful cafes & restaurants that Clinton Hill has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Clifton Place have any available units?
79 Clifton Place has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Clifton Place have?
Some of 79 Clifton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
79 Clifton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Clifton Place is pet friendly.
Does 79 Clifton Place offer parking?
Yes, 79 Clifton Place does offer parking.
Does 79 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Clifton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 79 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 79 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 79 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Clifton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Clifton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
