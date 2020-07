Amenities

Available July 1, 2020. Brand new renovation, beautiful duplex brownstone apartment in Bed-Stuy! This unit features new stainless steel appliances including a washer/dryer and dishwasher. The bathrooms are new with subway tiles. Large bedrooms with closets and a large private outdoor deck. Located in Bed-Stuy close to the J/Z/M train on Broadway. Steps away from shops, restaurants, bars and much more. Must see!