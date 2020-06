Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SUNNY GREENPOINT 3 BEDROOM! This completely renovated two-family townhouse stands a block from McGolrick Park on tree-lined North Henry Street. Just one flight up to this top floor 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor-through featuring glorious light through east and west exposures and multiple skylights. The brand new kitchen is smartly outfitted with stainless steel appliances including an all-in-one washer and dryer. Central air and heat and high ceilings round out this pretty picture. Convenient to the Graham L and Nassau G subway stops. Available July 1.