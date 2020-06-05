775 Westminster Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This bright floor-through NO FEE home is precisely what you've been searching for!

A well laid-out three bedroom sits atop a lovely Victorian home, which is located on a pristine picturesque Ditmas Park block.

As you enter your new home, you have two bright bedrooms on your left and another bright bedroom on your right. Each bedroom has two closets, so there's ample storage. The windowed white tiled bathroom is just past the bedrooms and then you'll find the windowed galley kitchen--which includes a dishwasher. Finally, you'll see the spacious living room which is flooded with sunlight.

This home sits on one of the nicest and most convenient blocks in all of Ditmas Park. With the Q train essentially right around the corner, and the express B train a few minutes away, you are getting you to Manhattan in less than 30 minutes.

Ditmas Park has so many wonderful features, you won't even need to worry about transportation, because all you need is within walking distance. The Flatbush Food Coop is a nice stroll, as well as the other amenities on Courtelyou Road--Purple Yam, The Farm on Adderley, Sycamore Bar & Flower Shop, Manchego, Koko, George's, etc. and such gems as Atlas Steakhouse, Estihana, Dixie BBQ even closer. Not to mention being a 10 minute stroll from Di Fara's--regularly voted the best pizza in the country (if not the world).

Laundry is around the corner, there are dozens of grocery stores a block away on Coney Island Avenue.

Heat and hot water are included, guarantors accepted, some A/C units are preinstalled and pets are allowed, on approval.

This unit is available immediately and waiting for you!