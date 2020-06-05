All apartments in Brooklyn
775 Westminster Road

775 Westminster Road · (347) 913-5846
Location

775 Westminster Road, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This bright floor-through NO FEE home is precisely what you've been searching for!
A well laid-out three bedroom sits atop a lovely Victorian home, which is located on a pristine picturesque Ditmas Park block.
As you enter your new home, you have two bright bedrooms on your left and another bright bedroom on your right. Each bedroom has two closets, so there's ample storage. The windowed white tiled bathroom is just past the bedrooms and then you'll find the windowed galley kitchen--which includes a dishwasher. Finally, you'll see the spacious living room which is flooded with sunlight.
This home sits on one of the nicest and most convenient blocks in all of Ditmas Park. With the Q train essentially right around the corner, and the express B train a few minutes away, you are getting you to Manhattan in less than 30 minutes.
Ditmas Park has so many wonderful features, you won't even need to worry about transportation, because all you need is within walking distance. The Flatbush Food Coop is a nice stroll, as well as the other amenities on Courtelyou Road--Purple Yam, The Farm on Adderley, Sycamore Bar & Flower Shop, Manchego, Koko, George's, etc. and such gems as Atlas Steakhouse, Estihana, Dixie BBQ even closer. Not to mention being a 10 minute stroll from Di Fara's--regularly voted the best pizza in the country (if not the world).
Laundry is around the corner, there are dozens of grocery stores a block away on Coney Island Avenue.
Heat and hot water are included, guarantors accepted, some A/C units are preinstalled and pets are allowed, on approval.
This unit is available immediately and waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Westminster Road have any available units?
775 Westminster Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 775 Westminster Road have?
Some of 775 Westminster Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Westminster Road currently offering any rent specials?
775 Westminster Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Westminster Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 Westminster Road is pet friendly.
Does 775 Westminster Road offer parking?
No, 775 Westminster Road does not offer parking.
Does 775 Westminster Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 Westminster Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Westminster Road have a pool?
No, 775 Westminster Road does not have a pool.
Does 775 Westminster Road have accessible units?
No, 775 Westminster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Westminster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 Westminster Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 775 Westminster Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 775 Westminster Road has units with air conditioning.
