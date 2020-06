Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hot tub bbq/grill

Your home is your sanctuary. Peaceful and Safe. You are entering this magnificent smart and safe home in prime Dyker Heights!

This is an unusual supremely designed home. You won't believe your eyes. This is offered as a home for lease. If you are as unique as this home and have the means for this luxurious spectacular lifestyle contact this agent. Open plan from a corner piano and art with a statement. A kitchen with warmth and beauty for many home cooked meals to a Wine cooler installation. Feel like you have entered into your own private 5 star resort. Your washer dryer is tucked away in back. Continue to your oasis in back private spa like area for a gazebo effect with a sun porch and BBQ pit.

Virtual Tour to come exquisite bedroom 2nd floor