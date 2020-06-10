76 Pierrepont Street

Amenities

The Perfect Combination of Pre-war Charm and Modern Amenities.Do not miss this truly special opportunity to live in one of the Grand Dame's of Brooklyn Heights on majestic and tree-lined Pierrepont Street. Unit 1 is newly gut-renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor duplex with a shared garden. Situated in an intimate, five unit townhouse, this home is accessed through a private, gated entrance on Pierrepont. Features include exposed brick, original mantels, original shutters, and fully upgraded kitchen and baths. The extra-large living room runs adjacent to the kitchen and boasts tall ceilings which give the apartment a loft like, airy feel and two sets of ceiling height, windowed doors overlook the lush garden and allow lots of Southern light to flood in. The amply sized, eat-in kitchen accommodates a large dining table and adorable bay windows also overlook the garden. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, gorgeous marble countertops, and washer/dryer which is hidden behind pantry doors.Two of the bedrooms are situated on the main floor of the home with one additional bedroom is located upstairs, on the second level of the home. This is the only room not located on the garden floor. The master bedroom is a great size and has en-suite bath with large double sink, marble top vanity (vanity mirrors are to be installed) with a generous amount of cabinet storage beneath. It also includes a glass encased shower and modern fixtures throughout. The second bathroom is massive and has also been fully renovated with the same finishings including the double sink, marble vanity with cabinet storage underneath. The shared garden is accessed through living or kitchen and is only shared with one other unit in the building.Enjoy the convenience and quiet elegance of New York's oldest landmarked neighborhood just one subway stop to Manhattan and other key hubs. 76 Pierrepont is one block from every amenity on Montague Street and moments from the world-famous, waterfront Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and a host of other neighborhood amenities.