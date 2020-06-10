All apartments in Brooklyn
76 Pierrepont Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

76 Pierrepont Street

76 Pierrepont Street · (718) 765-3731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 GARDEN · Avail. now

$8,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Perfect Combination of Pre-war Charm and Modern Amenities.Do not miss this truly special opportunity to live in one of the Grand Dame's of Brooklyn Heights on majestic and tree-lined Pierrepont Street. Unit 1 is newly gut-renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor duplex with a shared garden. Situated in an intimate, five unit townhouse, this home is accessed through a private, gated entrance on Pierrepont. Features include exposed brick, original mantels, original shutters, and fully upgraded kitchen and baths. The extra-large living room runs adjacent to the kitchen and boasts tall ceilings which give the apartment a loft like, airy feel and two sets of ceiling height, windowed doors overlook the lush garden and allow lots of Southern light to flood in. The amply sized, eat-in kitchen accommodates a large dining table and adorable bay windows also overlook the garden. Kitchen features include stainless steel appliances, gorgeous marble countertops, and washer/dryer which is hidden behind pantry doors.Two of the bedrooms are situated on the main floor of the home with one additional bedroom is located upstairs, on the second level of the home. This is the only room not located on the garden floor. The master bedroom is a great size and has en-suite bath with large double sink, marble top vanity (vanity mirrors are to be installed) with a generous amount of cabinet storage beneath. It also includes a glass encased shower and modern fixtures throughout. The second bathroom is massive and has also been fully renovated with the same finishings including the double sink, marble vanity with cabinet storage underneath. The shared garden is accessed through living or kitchen and is only shared with one other unit in the building.Enjoy the convenience and quiet elegance of New York's oldest landmarked neighborhood just one subway stop to Manhattan and other key hubs. 76 Pierrepont is one block from every amenity on Montague Street and moments from the world-famous, waterfront Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and a host of other neighborhood amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Pierrepont Street have any available units?
76 Pierrepont Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 76 Pierrepont Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 Pierrepont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Pierrepont Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 Pierrepont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 76 Pierrepont Street offer parking?
No, 76 Pierrepont Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 Pierrepont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Pierrepont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Pierrepont Street have a pool?
No, 76 Pierrepont Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 Pierrepont Street have accessible units?
No, 76 Pierrepont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Pierrepont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Pierrepont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Pierrepont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Pierrepont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
