Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gut renovated large two bedroom apartment with exposed brickState of the art kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances New bath with modern vanityHigh-line finishesHardwood floors Lots of light!!!At Prospect ParkOnly one block to the B and Q trains A must see!!!MORE BROOKLYN APARTMENTS AVAILABLE!!! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THE APARTMENT, CALL 718-513-3763 VISIT US AT http://zuzrealty.comPLEASE LEAVE YOUR NAME AND NUMBER WHEN RESPONDING TO THIS POSTING. ZUZ9390