Brooklyn, NY
73 COLUMBIA ST.
73 COLUMBIA ST.

73 Columbia Street · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/LEKCcJaclvMThis is a great opportunity to live in a new construction 9 unit boutique building, right off the River with Amazing Views of NYC Skyline. High-end renovation granite kitchen with SS appliances, spacious new and beautifully designed bathroom, Dishwasher and a central AC in every unit.This 4th floor Duplex 4 bedrooms 2 bath full bathrooms offers; open layout with spacious living space, great size bedrooms and a large private balcony. Located in Columbia Waterfront just steps away from the famous Brooklyn Bridge Park and Brooklyn Heights Promenade which offers views of the New York Skyline. Convenient access to Manhattan 10 -12mins walk from Borough Hall Station (2,3,4,5,R) five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Atlantic Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.Rare deal! A must see!* Brand New be the first to live.* 2 Private Balconies! and Shared roof in the building. * Great sunlight large windows with West exposed* Central AC.* Granite kitchen with SS appliances.* Laundry in the building. * Small are ok by approval. Available Spring 2020.Please call now for a viewing or more info BHR9752

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have any available units?
73 COLUMBIA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have?
Some of 73 COLUMBIA ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 COLUMBIA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
73 COLUMBIA ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 COLUMBIA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 73 COLUMBIA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. offer parking?
No, 73 COLUMBIA ST. does not offer parking.
Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 COLUMBIA ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have a pool?
No, 73 COLUMBIA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have accessible units?
No, 73 COLUMBIA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 COLUMBIA ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 COLUMBIA ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73 COLUMBIA ST. has units with air conditioning.
