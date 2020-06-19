73 COLUMBIA ST.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/LEKCcJaclvMThis is a great opportunity to live in a new construction 9 unit boutique building, right off the River with Amazing Views of NYC Skyline. High-end renovation granite kitchen with SS appliances, spacious new and beautifully designed bathroom, Dishwasher and a central AC in every unit.This 4th floor Duplex 4 bedrooms 2 bath full bathrooms offers; open layout with spacious living space, great size bedrooms and a large private balcony. Located in Columbia Waterfront just steps away from the famous Brooklyn Bridge Park and Brooklyn Heights Promenade which offers views of the New York Skyline. Convenient access to Manhattan 10 -12mins walk from Borough Hall Station (2,3,4,5,R) five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Atlantic Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.Rare deal! A must see!* Brand New be the first to live.* 2 Private Balconies! and Shared roof in the building. * Great sunlight large windows with West exposed* Central AC.* Granite kitchen with SS appliances.* Laundry in the building. * Small are ok by approval. Available Spring 2020.Please call now for a viewing or more info BHR9752