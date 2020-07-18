All apartments in Brooklyn
728 Knickerbocker

728 Knickerbocker Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
*Non of the bedrooms share the same wall* - Large layout with 1.5 baths - Prime Bushwick at L or J train Halsey Stop or Walking distance to Myrtle Wyckoff M train! With all sorts of Retail, Food & dining, Bars and night life, all within a block or two!Super Sweet design and layout in this amazing 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment! Great features include the original details of the exposed brick in this modern brand new space all bedrooms are separated and no two rooms share a single wall, there is hallway space between each room making this layout really unique!The Kitchen is open and elongated! Tons of room to play with dishwasher and lots of storage space. The rooms all get great sunlight the ceilings are high and there is beautiful hardwood flooring and nice light fixtures. Awesome tile designs are a nice touch! Gorgeous and Accessible Roof Deck with a view! Really unique apartment for a great price! Plus Hot Water is included in the rent! Laundry Room in the building Roof Deck DeckCentral air and heatDishwasher Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * upon approval Net rent after a one time $1200 creditShowing by appointment only L, M, @ Myrtle Wyckoff Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Knickerbocker have any available units?
728 Knickerbocker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 728 Knickerbocker have?
Some of 728 Knickerbocker's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Knickerbocker currently offering any rent specials?
728 Knickerbocker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Knickerbocker pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Knickerbocker is pet friendly.
Does 728 Knickerbocker offer parking?
No, 728 Knickerbocker does not offer parking.
Does 728 Knickerbocker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Knickerbocker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Knickerbocker have a pool?
No, 728 Knickerbocker does not have a pool.
Does 728 Knickerbocker have accessible units?
No, 728 Knickerbocker does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Knickerbocker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Knickerbocker has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Knickerbocker have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 728 Knickerbocker has units with air conditioning.
