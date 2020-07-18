728 Knickerbocker

Amenities

*Non of the bedrooms share the same wall* - Large layout with 1.5 baths - Prime Bushwick at L or J train Halsey Stop or Walking distance to Myrtle Wyckoff M train! With all sorts of Retail, Food & dining, Bars and night life, all within a block or two!Super Sweet design and layout in this amazing 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment! Great features include the original details of the exposed brick in this modern brand new space all bedrooms are separated and no two rooms share a single wall, there is hallway space between each room making this layout really unique!The Kitchen is open and elongated! Tons of room to play with dishwasher and lots of storage space. The rooms all get great sunlight the ceilings are high and there is beautiful hardwood flooring and nice light fixtures. Awesome tile designs are a nice touch! Gorgeous and Accessible Roof Deck with a view! Really unique apartment for a great price! Plus Hot Water is included in the rent! Laundry Room in the building Roof Deck DeckCentral air and heatDishwasher Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * upon approval Net rent after a one time $1200 creditShowing by appointment only L, M, @ Myrtle Wyckoff Ave