All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 726 Decatur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
726 Decatur Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 9:56 AM

726 Decatur Street

726 Decatur Street · (212) 381-6543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

726 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated two-bedroom apartment on a quiet tree lined, brownstone block. Enter into the open living room/dining room, with large windows and state-of-the-art appliances. Down the hall past the modern bathroom with soaking tub, to the two bedrooms. Finishes include with stunning hardwood floors throughout and Pella windows.

Close to the A/C, J/Z and L Trains and a short distance from the incredible shoppes and cafes on Ralph and Patchen Ave. Near MacDonough Cafe, Chez Oscar, Casablanca, the vibrant Saratoga Park, amongst many other BedStuy/Stuy Heights staples as well as all the incredible retail on Broadway!

Pets allowed. Available immediately to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Decatur Street have any available units?
726 Decatur Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 Decatur Street have?
Some of 726 Decatur Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 726 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 726 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 726 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 726 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 726 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 726 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 Decatur Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 726 Decatur Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity