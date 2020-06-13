726 Decatur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated two-bedroom apartment on a quiet tree lined, brownstone block. Enter into the open living room/dining room, with large windows and state-of-the-art appliances. Down the hall past the modern bathroom with soaking tub, to the two bedrooms. Finishes include with stunning hardwood floors throughout and Pella windows.



Close to the A/C, J/Z and L Trains and a short distance from the incredible shoppes and cafes on Ralph and Patchen Ave. Near MacDonough Cafe, Chez Oscar, Casablanca, the vibrant Saratoga Park, amongst many other BedStuy/Stuy Heights staples as well as all the incredible retail on Broadway!



Pets allowed. Available immediately to move in.