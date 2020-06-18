725 Fulton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Looking for a long term tenant in need of a spacious studio apartment! This large studio apartment is in the heart of Fort Greene on the corner of Fulton St and Lafayette Ave, a perfect location.



The studio has an open kitchen, and a more private entrance with an abundance of space for storage. There is also a larger hallway closet, one closet with shelves and a REAL WALK-IN CLOSET! The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the living room sporting two large windows allowing in light at all times of the day as current tenant explained. Unit faces the back of the building, but has a 400 sq ft wood deck (please note new windows were installed two yearsm ago and are double panned/ sound proof!).



Laundry in building. Heat and hot water included.



*Easy to Show/ Only 1 Month Commission!*



Pet Friendly - $1,000 Dog Deposit/ $500 Cat Deposit Per Animal