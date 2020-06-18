All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

725 Fulton Street

725 Fulton Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

725 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Looking for a long term tenant in need of a spacious studio apartment! This large studio apartment is in the heart of Fort Greene on the corner of Fulton St and Lafayette Ave, a perfect location.

The studio has an open kitchen, and a more private entrance with an abundance of space for storage. There is also a larger hallway closet, one closet with shelves and a REAL WALK-IN CLOSET! The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. The kitchen is open to the living room sporting two large windows allowing in light at all times of the day as current tenant explained. Unit faces the back of the building, but has a 400 sq ft wood deck (please note new windows were installed two yearsm ago and are double panned/ sound proof!).

Laundry in building. Heat and hot water included.

*Easy to Show/ Only 1 Month Commission!*

Pet Friendly - $1,000 Dog Deposit/ $500 Cat Deposit Per Animal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
00
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Fulton Street have any available units?
725 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 Fulton Street have?
Some of 725 Fulton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 725 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 725 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 725 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 725 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 725 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
