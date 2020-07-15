All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:56 PM

723 8th Avenue

723 8th Avenue · (718) 765-3871
Location

723 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to 723 8th Avenue; this large 1500 sqft 3 bed/2 bath duplex beauty, is situated in the heart of Park Slope, this apartment features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances including a dishwasher, a large living/dining area, three large bedrooms, plenty of closet space and a private roof terrace. The exposed brick, hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a modern and charming feel. Building Features include, Roof deck, central laundry room, common storage/bike area, live-in Super, Virtual Intercom/doorman systemOne short block away from the F/G-Train, 1 Block to Prospect Park and you are surrounded by the many amazing shops and restaurants along 7th Avenue.Shares, guarantors, and Pets are welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 8th Avenue have any available units?
723 8th Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 723 8th Avenue have?
Some of 723 8th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
723 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 723 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 723 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 723 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 723 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 723 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 723 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 723 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
