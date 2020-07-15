Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

Welcome to 723 8th Avenue; this large 1500 sqft 3 bed/2 bath duplex beauty, is situated in the heart of Park Slope, this apartment features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances including a dishwasher, a large living/dining area, three large bedrooms, plenty of closet space and a private roof terrace. The exposed brick, hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a modern and charming feel. Building Features include, Roof deck, central laundry room, common storage/bike area, live-in Super, Virtual Intercom/doorman systemOne short block away from the F/G-Train, 1 Block to Prospect Park and you are surrounded by the many amazing shops and restaurants along 7th Avenue.Shares, guarantors, and Pets are welcomed!