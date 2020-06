Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Super bright top floor 3 bedroom with huge open living room/kitchen combo. Three bedrooms with boxed layout each have a closet/window and can easily fit a king, queen and full sized bedroom set. The rent includes heat/hot water. The tenants pay electricity and cooking gas.



Located on Jackson street and Lorimer street. Within easy reach to the Metropolitan G/Lorimer L train station and McCarren Park.



Call/text or email to schedule a virtual showing.