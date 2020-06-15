All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

712 Lafayette Avenue

712 Lafayette Avenue · (917) 923-0120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright and sleek renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a lovely brownstone less than one block from Bed Stuy's Von King Park. This parlor level apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, a brand new kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as a nicely renovated bathroom. Conveniently located 2 blocks away from the G train at Bedford-Nostrand and nearby local favorites like Black Swan, Bed Vyne Wine/Brew, Peaches Hot House, Eugene and Co and Brooklyn Blend. Heat and hot water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
712 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 712 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 712 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
