712 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright and sleek renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a lovely brownstone less than one block from Bed Stuy's Von King Park. This parlor level apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, a brand new kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as a nicely renovated bathroom. Conveniently located 2 blocks away from the G train at Bedford-Nostrand and nearby local favorites like Black Swan, Bed Vyne Wine/Brew, Peaches Hot House, Eugene and Co and Brooklyn Blend. Heat and hot water included.