7 Old Fulton Street

Gorgeous Dumbo Exposed Brick 2 bedrooms 1 bath located on a beautiful downtown block steps to the Waterfront.

Features Massive living room with Exposed brick, sprawling triple-layer oversized windows overlooking the streets below, beautiful floors, recessed lighting, and best of all a wood-burning fireplace.



The open kitchen overlooks the living room area with a breakfast bar setting white custom cabinets, with lots of storage top and bottom, Granite counter, allowing the space to stand out on its own, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove and ceiling fan for added ventilation to what the air vent has in place.



This space is drenched with sunlight and overlooks the streets below in the front and the Bridge in the back and is very quiet due to the soundproof windows.

The walls in this space are pressed with insulation so there is excellent heating.

and the windows are a triple layer to keep to sound out.



The two bedrooms accommodate queen size beds and more, each one has a closet.

There are two extra closets in the common area.

The full-size bathroom with a tub is large enough to accommodate W/D and plenty of space for your laundry supply needs.



This beautiful home is like no other with soundproof windows, which allows you to enjoy quiet moments with friends when your inside.

There is built-in top of the line air condition unit in each room for those hot summer days and baseboard heating.

The best view you can find in the area from your private rooftop deck, viewing the waterfront below and the Brooklyn Bridge, so close it seems like you can touch it.



This is by far one of the best locations in the area, only a few steps to the water Taxi and all the nightlife the area has to offer, enjoy romantic walks and ice cream on a quiet evening out as well as an easy walk to the trains.

This building allows small dogs on approval

Available Asap

Call now for more details on this listing...