All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 7 Old Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
7 Old Fulton Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

7 Old Fulton Street

7 Old Fulton Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

7 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-1 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Dumbo Exposed Brick 2 bedrooms 1 bath located on a beautiful downtown block steps to the Waterfront.
This one of a kind beauty
Features Massive living room with Exposed brick, sprawling triple-layer oversized windows overlooking the streets below, beautiful floors, recessed lighting, and best of all a wood-burning fireplace.

The open kitchen overlooks the living room area with a breakfast bar setting white custom cabinets, with lots of storage top and bottom, Granite counter, allowing the space to stand out on its own, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove and ceiling fan for added ventilation to what the air vent has in place.

This space is drenched with sunlight and overlooks the streets below in the front and the Bridge in the back and is very quiet due to the soundproof windows.
The walls in this space are pressed with insulation so there is excellent heating.
and the windows are a triple layer to keep to sound out.

The two bedrooms accommodate queen size beds and more, each one has a closet.
There are two extra closets in the common area.
The full-size bathroom with a tub is large enough to accommodate W/D and plenty of space for your laundry supply needs.

This beautiful home is like no other with soundproof windows, which allows you to enjoy quiet moments with friends when your inside.
There is built-in top of the line air condition unit in each room for those hot summer days and baseboard heating.
The best view you can find in the area from your private rooftop deck, viewing the waterfront below and the Brooklyn Bridge, so close it seems like you can touch it.

This is by far one of the best locations in the area, only a few steps to the water Taxi and all the nightlife the area has to offer, enjoy romantic walks and ice cream on a quiet evening out as well as an easy walk to the trains.
This building allows small dogs on approval
Available Asap
Call now for more details on this listing...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Old Fulton Street have any available units?
7 Old Fulton Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Old Fulton Street have?
Some of 7 Old Fulton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Old Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Old Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Old Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Old Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Old Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 7 Old Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Old Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Old Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Old Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 7 Old Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Old Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Old Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Old Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Old Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Old Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Old Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Old Fulton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity