7 Covert Street

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Welcome home to this spacious three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn! The unit is one flight up, with Little Skips coffee shop located on the ground floor. It's the perfect place to call home for coffee lovers!



The bedrooms are all quite large with multiple windows adding tons of amazing natural sunlight. Located three minutes away from the J, Z trains and a 25 minute ride into Manhattan.



Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. Seeking ASAP/July 15th move in. Guarantors and cosigners are accepted.



Please contact with any questions or showing requests!