Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

7 Covert Street

7 Covert Street · (917) 213-7318
Location

7 Covert Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,299

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Welcome home to this spacious three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn! The unit is one flight up, with Little Skips coffee shop located on the ground floor. It's the perfect place to call home for coffee lovers!

The bedrooms are all quite large with multiple windows adding tons of amazing natural sunlight. Located three minutes away from the J, Z trains and a 25 minute ride into Manhattan.

Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis. Seeking ASAP/July 15th move in. Guarantors and cosigners are accepted.

Please contact with any questions or showing requests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Covert Street have any available units?
7 Covert Street has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7 Covert Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Covert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Covert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Covert Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Covert Street offer parking?
No, 7 Covert Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Covert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Covert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Covert Street have a pool?
No, 7 Covert Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Covert Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Covert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Covert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Covert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Covert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Covert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
