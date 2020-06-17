All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 691 marcy ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
691 marcy ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

691 marcy ave

691 Marcy Avenue · (917) 515-4624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

691 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Gorgeous 2br with large living room and a designer interior including of wide-plank white oak flooring and oversized windows throughout. Chefs kitchens are both beautiful and practical with thoughtful layouts, ample storage and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are carefully designed to capitalize on space and comfort, boasting deep-soaking bathtubs, custom vanities and gleaming chrome fixtures. Includes Bosch washer/dryers installed.The building includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spacious common roof deck, a resident lounge, bicycle storage and passenger elevator. There is an indoor garage with direct access to Zipcar rentals available for the ultimate convenience.Just across the street is Herbert Von King Park designed by Olmsted & Vaux, the same architects behind famed Central and Prospect Parks. One of Brooklyns very first parks, features include playgrounds, ball fields, dog runs, barbecues and host live concerts and movie nights.Just 2 blocks to the Nostrand Ave G train station. DreamSpace3683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 marcy ave have any available units?
691 marcy ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 691 marcy ave have?
Some of 691 marcy ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 marcy ave currently offering any rent specials?
691 marcy ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 marcy ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 marcy ave is pet friendly.
Does 691 marcy ave offer parking?
Yes, 691 marcy ave does offer parking.
Does 691 marcy ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 marcy ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 marcy ave have a pool?
No, 691 marcy ave does not have a pool.
Does 691 marcy ave have accessible units?
No, 691 marcy ave does not have accessible units.
Does 691 marcy ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 marcy ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 691 marcy ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 marcy ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 691 marcy ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity