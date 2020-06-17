691 marcy ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage

Gorgeous 2br with large living room and a designer interior including of wide-plank white oak flooring and oversized windows throughout. Chefs kitchens are both beautiful and practical with thoughtful layouts, ample storage and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are carefully designed to capitalize on space and comfort, boasting deep-soaking bathtubs, custom vanities and gleaming chrome fixtures. Includes Bosch washer/dryers installed.The building includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spacious common roof deck, a resident lounge, bicycle storage and passenger elevator. There is an indoor garage with direct access to Zipcar rentals available for the ultimate convenience.Just across the street is Herbert Von King Park designed by Olmsted & Vaux, the same architects behind famed Central and Prospect Parks. One of Brooklyns very first parks, features include playgrounds, ball fields, dog runs, barbecues and host live concerts and movie nights.Just 2 blocks to the Nostrand Ave G train station. DreamSpace3683