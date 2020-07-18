689 Lorimer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman

Williamsburg Massive 3 Bedroom/2 Baths with huge windows and skylights in the living room, Just Two Blocks From McCarren Park! Located on Lorimer St corner Frost St - Short walk to Metropolitan / Lorimer L & G trains as well as the Bedford L train! Situated on a picturesque, quiet tree-lined block that is surrounded by some of Brooklyn's top-rated restaurants, bars, cafs, and coffee shops Top floor (3rd floor) unit with vaulted ceiling.Large bedrooms with great windows and closets 2 full baths with tubs and showers Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steal kitchen appliancesLarge open living / dining space with skylights and huge windows! high ceilings, hardwood flooring, video intercome system, central air and heatSOO Unique! Guarantors AcceptedCats and Dogs Allowed *upon approvalPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatShowing by appointmentNet rent after a $2000 credit!No brokers feewindows in the common area, massive sunlight