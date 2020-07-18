689 Lorimer Street

Amenities
Williamsburg Massive 3 Bedroom/2 Baths with huge windows and skylights in the living room, Just Two Blocks From McCarren Park! Located on Lorimer St corner Frost St - Short walk to Metropolitan / Lorimer L & G trains as well as the Bedford L train! Situated on a picturesque, quiet tree-lined block that is surrounded by some of Brooklyn's top-rated restaurants, bars, cafs, and coffee shops Top floor (3rd floor) unit with vaulted ceiling.Large bedrooms with great windows and closets 2 full baths with tubs and showers Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steal kitchen appliancesLarge open living / dining space with skylights and huge windows! high ceilings, hardwood flooring, video intercome system, central air and heatSOO Unique! Guarantors AcceptedCats and Dogs Allowed *upon approvalPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatShowing by appointmentNet rent after a $2000 credit!No brokers feewindows in the common area, massive sunlight