All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 689 Lorimer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
689 Lorimer Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:58 PM

689 Lorimer Street

689 Lorimer Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

689 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
Williamsburg Massive 3 Bedroom/2 Baths with huge windows and skylights in the living room, Just Two Blocks From McCarren Park! Located on Lorimer St corner Frost St - Short walk to Metropolitan / Lorimer L & G trains as well as the Bedford L train! Situated on a picturesque, quiet tree-lined block that is surrounded by some of Brooklyn's top-rated restaurants, bars, cafs, and coffee shops Top floor (3rd floor) unit with vaulted ceiling.Large bedrooms with great windows and closets 2 full baths with tubs and showers Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steal kitchen appliancesLarge open living / dining space with skylights and huge windows! high ceilings, hardwood flooring, video intercome system, central air and heatSOO Unique! Guarantors AcceptedCats and Dogs Allowed *upon approvalPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatShowing by appointmentNet rent after a $2000 credit!No brokers feewindows in the common area, massive sunlight

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Lorimer Street have any available units?
689 Lorimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 689 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 689 Lorimer Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
689 Lorimer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 689 Lorimer Street is pet friendly.
Does 689 Lorimer Street offer parking?
No, 689 Lorimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 689 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 Lorimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 689 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 689 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 689 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 689 Lorimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 689 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 689 Lorimer Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 689 Lorimer Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity