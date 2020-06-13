All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
689 Lorimer St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

689 Lorimer St

689 Lorimer Street · (917) 214-0674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

689 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For a video tour of all our units go to instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn

NO FEE! Modern 3-Bedroom/2-Bath with PRIVATE DECK Just Two Blocks From McCarren Park! Central AC and heating!

This brand new space features a top-of-the-line Stainless Steel Chef's Kitchen with Island, huge open living area with reclaimed wood spanning the whole living space, three spacious bedrooms with closets, two full condo-quality bathrooms, custom panoramic window in the living space, custom fixtures throughout and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Lorimer St have any available units?
689 Lorimer St has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 689 Lorimer St currently offering any rent specials?
689 Lorimer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Lorimer St pet-friendly?
No, 689 Lorimer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 689 Lorimer St offer parking?
No, 689 Lorimer St does not offer parking.
Does 689 Lorimer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 Lorimer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Lorimer St have a pool?
No, 689 Lorimer St does not have a pool.
Does 689 Lorimer St have accessible units?
No, 689 Lorimer St does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Lorimer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 689 Lorimer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 689 Lorimer St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 689 Lorimer St has units with air conditioning.
