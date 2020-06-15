All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 688 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
688 Union Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

688 Union Street

688 Union Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

688 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
I have available a beautiful true 4 bedroom apartment perfect for 4 singles. My apartment features 4 separate bedrooms each having its own 8 ft tall closet. Up to date raised panel beaded cherry wood kitchen, 10 ft tall ceilings with ceiling fan in living room. Custom imported tile bathroom with 3 way mirror. Recessed radiators, Circuit breaker panel box inside apartment. wired for internet, own thermostat, cherry wood floors, intercom, my apartment is located on Union Street off Fifth Avenue within one block from Park Slope food co-op, one block from train stop. near buses and restaurants, 150 feet from laundromat, in a well kept 4 unit building, 2 flights up, no tenants above this apartment. Available for immediate occupancy. This ad is by owner, there are no fees of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Union Street have any available units?
688 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 688 Union Street have?
Some of 688 Union Street's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
688 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 688 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 688 Union Street offer parking?
No, 688 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 688 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Union Street have a pool?
No, 688 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 688 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 688 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 688 Union Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity