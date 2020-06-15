688 Union Street ·

Amenities

I have available a beautiful true 4 bedroom apartment perfect for 4 singles. My apartment features 4 separate bedrooms each having its own 8 ft tall closet. Up to date raised panel beaded cherry wood kitchen, 10 ft tall ceilings with ceiling fan in living room. Custom imported tile bathroom with 3 way mirror. Recessed radiators, Circuit breaker panel box inside apartment. wired for internet, own thermostat, cherry wood floors, intercom, my apartment is located on Union Street off Fifth Avenue within one block from Park Slope food co-op, one block from train stop. near buses and restaurants, 150 feet from laundromat, in a well kept 4 unit building, 2 flights up, no tenants above this apartment. Available for immediate occupancy. This ad is by owner, there are no fees of any kind.