Charming and bright 2 bedroom apartment in North Park Slope, off trendy 5th Avenue. This unit features 2 large bedrooms, an open kitchen with breakfast counter off of the living area for maximum entertaining and living. Only a short walk to Prospect Park and several trains and bus lines at the Barclay Station/Atlantic Avenue. Best Park Slope shopping, health clubs and restaurants--all a stone's throw away. Located in a well-maintained Brownstone - Don't pass this one up!!