686 Grand Street

Massive retail commercial space on Grand Street in the red hot thoroughfare in Williamsburg. Situated on a full built 25X100 lot, this duplex space has 2300 sqft of retail store front with 2250 sqft of basement that is configured as a gigantic open loft space. The retail space has gorgeous 15ft ceilings and tons of light. The basement has 8 ft ceilings and is a wide open space. Opportunities abound for any business that may need high visibility and foot traffic. New Updates include: Bamboo floors throughout, new windows, exposed brick walls, new electrical, updated plumbing, 2 bathrooms and commercially vented basement. The space is clean and ready for your build out. Triple Net Lease. Minimum term 5 years.