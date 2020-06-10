All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 686 Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
686 Grand Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

686 Grand Street

686 Grand Street · (917) 804-0359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

686 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Massive retail commercial space on Grand Street in the red hot thoroughfare in Williamsburg. Situated on a full built 25X100 lot, this duplex space has 2300 sqft of retail store front with 2250 sqft of basement that is configured as a gigantic open loft space. The retail space has gorgeous 15ft ceilings and tons of light. The basement has 8 ft ceilings and is a wide open space. Opportunities abound for any business that may need high visibility and foot traffic. New Updates include: Bamboo floors throughout, new windows, exposed brick walls, new electrical, updated plumbing, 2 bathrooms and commercially vented basement. The space is clean and ready for your build out. Triple Net Lease. Minimum term 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Grand Street have any available units?
686 Grand Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 686 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
686 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 686 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 686 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 686 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 686 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 686 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 686 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 686 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 686 Grand Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity