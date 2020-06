Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Massive true two bedroom wing dream! Large separate and very private bedrooms Fully renovated, windows in every room! Hi ceilings Hard wood floors Great light and spaceIncredible locations just steps from everything you need, grocery, tons of restaurants, bars, shops and a block from McCarren park, the Nassau G and only 8 blocks to the Bedford ave L Train. Guarantors accepted bond1623689