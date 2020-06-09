All apartments in Brooklyn
68 Montague Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

68 Montague Street

68 Montague Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-K · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
JUST LISTED! INTRODUCING 68 MONTAGUE STREET!

68 Montague Street, Apt. 3K
Heart Of Brooklyn Heights!
Steps To The Incredible Promenade!

ABOUT THE BUILDING: Pre-War Details, Gorgeous Lobby, Elevator, Laundry Facilities, Live-In Super

ABOUT THE HOME: High Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Gorgeous Wood Plank Flooring, Great Closets, Beautifully Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Black Granite Counters, Microwave, Plenty Of Cabinetry, Renovated Windowed Bathroom w/ Tub, Subway Tiling & Mosaic Tile Flooring, Spacious Bedroom

EXCELLENT SUBWAY ACCESS:
2/3 To Clark Street
N/R To Court Street
4/5 To Borough Hall

*Some pictures are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Montague Street have any available units?
68 Montague Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Montague Street have?
Some of 68 Montague Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Montague Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 68 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 68 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 68 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Montague Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
