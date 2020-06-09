Amenities
JUST LISTED! INTRODUCING 68 MONTAGUE STREET!
68 Montague Street, Apt. 3K
Heart Of Brooklyn Heights!
Steps To The Incredible Promenade!
ABOUT THE BUILDING: Pre-War Details, Gorgeous Lobby, Elevator, Laundry Facilities, Live-In Super
ABOUT THE HOME: High Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Gorgeous Wood Plank Flooring, Great Closets, Beautifully Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Black Granite Counters, Microwave, Plenty Of Cabinetry, Renovated Windowed Bathroom w/ Tub, Subway Tiling & Mosaic Tile Flooring, Spacious Bedroom
EXCELLENT SUBWAY ACCESS:
2/3 To Clark Street
N/R To Court Street
4/5 To Borough Hall
*Some pictures are virtually staged.