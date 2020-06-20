677 Lincoln Place

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning concierge bathtub lobby

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge lobby

Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in Crown Heights, barely a block from historic Eastern Parkway! Imported stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath with deep soaking tub, split A/C and heating system in each room... with roof access, and close to Prospect Park, Botanical Gardens and Brooklyn Public Library - this home has it all! Close to 2,3,4,5 and C trains, this lovely Crown Heights rental offers an easy commute to Manhattan. For days when you prefer to explore your own nabe, an endless of trendy bars, cafes and restaurants await... just one block away on Franklin Avenue. Live-in superintendent is sure to make your rental days here even more memorable. Call today to view this Brooklyn beauty!