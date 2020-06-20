All apartments in Brooklyn
677 Lincoln Place
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

677 Lincoln Place

677 Lincoln Place · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

677 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
concierge
bathtub
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
lobby
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in Crown Heights, barely a block from historic Eastern Parkway! Imported stainless steel kitchen appliances, bath with deep soaking tub, split A/C and heating system in each room... with roof access, and close to Prospect Park, Botanical Gardens and Brooklyn Public Library - this home has it all! Close to 2,3,4,5 and C trains, this lovely Crown Heights rental offers an easy commute to Manhattan. For days when you prefer to explore your own nabe, an endless of trendy bars, cafes and restaurants await... just one block away on Franklin Avenue. Live-in superintendent is sure to make your rental days here even more memorable. Call today to view this Brooklyn beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Lincoln Place have any available units?
677 Lincoln Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 677 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 677 Lincoln Place's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
677 Lincoln Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
No, 677 Lincoln Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 677 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 677 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 677 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 677 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 677 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 677 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 Lincoln Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 677 Lincoln Place has units with air conditioning.
