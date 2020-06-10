Amenities
Luxury 1 bedroom in Prospect Heights - Property Id: 271666
1 Bed / 1 Bath at 670 Pacific St - Unit: 102 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Atlantic Av - Barclays Ctr (2, 3, 4, 5), Bergen St (2, 3, 4), Lafayette Av (A, C), Atlantic Av - Barclays Ctr (B, Q), Fulton St (G), Atlantic Av - Barclays Ctr (D, N, R). Perfectly located between lively Downtown Brooklyn and historic Park Slope, 670 Pacific is a beautiful alternative to the luxury high-rises in the neighborhood. It is homey without sacrificing the amenities and conveniences available in a much larger building. Whether enjoying the fire pits and grills or the charming surrounding neighborhoods, this is an excellent building for enjoying time at home and within 5 minutes of 11 train lines.
Central A/C
Doorman
Elevator
Bike storage
Storage Space
Gym
Outdoor Space
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Built in microwave
Washer dryer installed
Natural Light in Living Area
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Common courtyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271666
Property Id 271666
(RLNE5848052)