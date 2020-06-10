All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

670 Pacific St

670 Pacific St · (971) 336-8348
Location

670 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3230 · Avail. now

$3,230

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Luxury 1 bedroom in Prospect Heights - Property Id: 271666

1 Bed / 1 Bath at 670 Pacific St - Unit: 102 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Atlantic Av - Barclays Ctr (2, 3, 4, 5), Bergen St (2, 3, 4), Lafayette Av (A, C), Atlantic Av - Barclays Ctr (B, Q), Fulton St (G), Atlantic Av - Barclays Ctr (D, N, R). Perfectly located between lively Downtown Brooklyn and historic Park Slope, 670 Pacific is a beautiful alternative to the luxury high-rises in the neighborhood. It is homey without sacrificing the amenities and conveniences available in a much larger building. Whether enjoying the fire pits and grills or the charming surrounding neighborhoods, this is an excellent building for enjoying time at home and within 5 minutes of 11 train lines.

Central A/C
Doorman
Elevator
Bike storage
Storage Space
Gym
Outdoor Space
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Built in microwave
Washer dryer installed
Natural Light in Living Area
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Common courtyard
Property Id 271666

(RLNE5848052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Pacific St have any available units?
670 Pacific St has a unit available for $3,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 670 Pacific St have?
Some of 670 Pacific St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
670 Pacific St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Pacific St pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Pacific St is pet friendly.
Does 670 Pacific St offer parking?
No, 670 Pacific St does not offer parking.
Does 670 Pacific St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Pacific St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Pacific St have a pool?
No, 670 Pacific St does not have a pool.
Does 670 Pacific St have accessible units?
No, 670 Pacific St does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Pacific St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Pacific St has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Pacific St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 670 Pacific St has units with air conditioning.
