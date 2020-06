Amenities

Welcome to 67 Sutton! This sun filled beauty is ready for move in. You'll find two large bedrooms and a third bedroom that can act more as an office space. There is plenty of closet space to go around here and a kitchen that has new stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher. Sorry no laundry in the building but a laundromat around the corner. Bathrooms are recently renovated for rockstars. Heat and hot water include!Email anytime for more information. #realestatedoneright***Video tour available upon request!!!***