Welcome to 657 Vanderbilt Avenue #1, Spacious 1200sq ft. 2.5 bedroom, 1 bath located on the second floor in a mixed use building in Prospect Heights Brooklyn.This apartment offers a windowed gallery kitchen with walnut cabinet, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and morowave. Huge living room, 2 full size bedrooms, half bedroom and full bath. The apartment is centrally located to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Public Libaray, Brooklyn Musaum, Brooklyn Botainical Garden, Brooklyn Zoo, Barclay Center, Bam Theater and a host of Restaurants, Cafe's. Supermarket and Laundromat is located directly across the street. Phonomenal transportation 2,3,M,Q,A and C Trains, B69, B65, B45, B41, Buses.