All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
657 Vanderbilt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
657 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

657 Vanderbilt Avenue

657 Vanderbilt Avenue · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

657 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to 657 Vanderbilt Avenue #1, Spacious 1200sq ft. 2.5 bedroom, 1 bath located on the second floor in a mixed use building in Prospect Heights Brooklyn.This apartment offers a windowed gallery kitchen with walnut cabinet, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and morowave. Huge living room, 2 full size bedrooms, half bedroom and full bath. The apartment is centrally located to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Public Libaray, Brooklyn Musaum, Brooklyn Botainical Garden, Brooklyn Zoo, Barclay Center, Bam Theater and a host of Restaurants, Cafe's. Supermarket and Laundromat is located directly across the street. Phonomenal transportation 2,3,M,Q,A and C Trains, B69, B65, B45, B41, Buses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
657 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 657 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
657 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College