656 Union Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Just listed! This Park Slope two bedroom, two bath duplex boasts a spacious deck and offers full use of the garden below. A private entrance on the stoop opens into a long hallway with space for at least two bicycles. The double parlor leads back to an impressive kitchen with a center island and dishwasher. Step onto the sunny deck through the kitchen's glass door for outdoor dining. The main floor also has a full bathroom and separate laundry room. Upstairs holds two large bedrooms, front and back, separated by a luxurious skylit bathroom with a dual entry leading from the hallway and the back bedroom. Two closets consist of a double closet in the back bedroom and a super walk-in closet located in the hall.



Locate on Union Street between 4th & 5th Avenues, just one block from the Park Slope Food Co-op and close to plenty of shopping and dining along 5th Avenue. Prospect Park is just up the hill. Available August 1st or 15th. Pets are permitted on approval. Brokers CYOF.