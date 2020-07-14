All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 PM

656 Union Street

656 Union Street · (917) 674-8202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Just listed! This Park Slope two bedroom, two bath duplex boasts a spacious deck and offers full use of the garden below. A private entrance on the stoop opens into a long hallway with space for at least two bicycles. The double parlor leads back to an impressive kitchen with a center island and dishwasher. Step onto the sunny deck through the kitchen's glass door for outdoor dining. The main floor also has a full bathroom and separate laundry room. Upstairs holds two large bedrooms, front and back, separated by a luxurious skylit bathroom with a dual entry leading from the hallway and the back bedroom. Two closets consist of a double closet in the back bedroom and a super walk-in closet located in the hall.

Locate on Union Street between 4th & 5th Avenues, just one block from the Park Slope Food Co-op and close to plenty of shopping and dining along 5th Avenue. Prospect Park is just up the hill. Available August 1st or 15th. Pets are permitted on approval. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Union Street have any available units?
656 Union Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 656 Union Street have?
Some of 656 Union Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 656 Union Street offer parking?
No, 656 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 656 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Union Street have a pool?
No, 656 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 656 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
