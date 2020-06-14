65 Maspeth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** Williamsburg * Spacious Gut-Renovated 2BD/1BA with Private Balcony, Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Recessed Lighting, and Washer/Dryer in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building **



This wonderful one bedroom with home office/second bedroom features a large living room with lovely open views. It is overlooked by an updated kitchen with sprawling counters, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious, with oversized windows and great closet space. The bathroom has been updated to include modern fixtures and vanity lighting. A washer/dryer, as well as multiple closets, can be found in the unit. Conveniently located near transportation (Graham L train is just two blocks away) with neighborhood features including Cooper Park, a weekend farmers market, great restaurants, bars, and more! Net-effective pricing advertised.