65 Maspeth Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

65 Maspeth Avenue

65 Maspeth Ave · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Maspeth Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$2,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Williamsburg * Spacious Gut-Renovated 2BD/1BA with Private Balcony, Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Recessed Lighting, and Washer/Dryer in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building **

This wonderful one bedroom with home office/second bedroom features a large living room with lovely open views. It is overlooked by an updated kitchen with sprawling counters, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious, with oversized windows and great closet space. The bathroom has been updated to include modern fixtures and vanity lighting. A washer/dryer, as well as multiple closets, can be found in the unit. Conveniently located near transportation (Graham L train is just two blocks away) with neighborhood features including Cooper Park, a weekend farmers market, great restaurants, bars, and more! Net-effective pricing advertised.,** Williamsburg ** Spacious Gut-Renovated 2BD or 1BD Home Office with Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Recessed Lighting, and Washer/Dryer in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building ** This wonderful one bedroom with home office/second bedroom features a large living room with lovely open views. It is overlooked by an updated kitchen with sprawling counters, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious, with oversized windows and great closet space. The bathroom has been updated to include modern fixtures and vanity lighting. A washer/dryer as well as multiple closets can be found in the unit. Conveniently located near transportation (Graham L train is just two blocks away) with neighborhood features including Cooper Park, a weekend farmers market, great restaurants, bars, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

