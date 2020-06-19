All apartments in Brooklyn
649 Warren Street
649 Warren Street

649 Warren Street · (718) 832-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

649 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACE, SPACE, SPACE! Finally an apartment that really offers everything you need. This top floor apartment received a top to bottom renovation a few years ago. The renovation included new floors, new kitchen and baths, new windows and new laundry! The apartment, nearly 1000 sq feet has two generously sized bedrooms that are garden facing. They each offer tremendous storage space and over sized windows. The galley kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included) and overlooks the large living space. Enjoy the flexibility that this living room offers. Currently the living room is set up with a large sectional, full dining table and separate home office space. Take in tree top views and again, tons of natural light. Finishing off the apartment is one and one half baths and a full front loader Washer/Dryer. Available mid July. Lock this one down before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Warren Street have any available units?
649 Warren Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 649 Warren Street have?
Some of 649 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 649 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 649 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 649 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 649 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 649 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
