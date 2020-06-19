649 Warren Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SPACE, SPACE, SPACE! Finally an apartment that really offers everything you need. This top floor apartment received a top to bottom renovation a few years ago. The renovation included new floors, new kitchen and baths, new windows and new laundry! The apartment, nearly 1000 sq feet has two generously sized bedrooms that are garden facing. They each offer tremendous storage space and over sized windows. The galley kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included) and overlooks the large living space. Enjoy the flexibility that this living room offers. Currently the living room is set up with a large sectional, full dining table and separate home office space. Take in tree top views and again, tons of natural light. Finishing off the apartment is one and one half baths and a full front loader Washer/Dryer. Available mid July. Lock this one down before it is gone!