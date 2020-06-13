/
Sea Bright
153 Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ
Sea Bright
1492 Ocean Avenue
1492 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
If you are looking for an annual and/or multi-year lease across from the Ocean, then this is the one.
Sea Bright
1382 Ocean Avenue
1382 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,575
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
available for the month of Julyavail for winter
Sea Bright
916 Ocean Avenue
916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2492 sqft
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house.
Sea Bright
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly renovated 2br/1bath ANNUAL rental in Sea Bright. Direct oceanfront with roof deck. Also since the property is river to ocean you also can have river access for you kayaks, paddle boards and possibly access to a boat slip.
Sea Bright
6 Via Ripa
6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Local Summer Rental available 9/7. Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach.
Sea Bright
22 New Street
22 New Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
Summer rental in the heart of Sea Bright. 2Bdrm 1 Bath located on the 1st floor. walk to beaches and Outside restaurants. May 25 - Sept. 30
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Sea Bright
1060 Ocean Avenue
1060 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Move in just in time for summer, beautiful beach, great town! Come enjoy all that Sea Bright has to offer. Hardwood floors, laundry in unit and parking in rear of building. This is a 3rd floor walk-up.
Sea Bright
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.
Sea Bright
5 Island View Way
5 Island View Way, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
5 Bedrooms
Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan.
Sea Bright
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$12,600
2 Bedrooms
FULL SUMMER SEASON RENTAL WITH NEW FURNISHINGS ON THE WAY! - ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Looking for a Summer Rental in Sea Bright at the beautiful Jersey Shore.
Sea Bright
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
Monmouth Beach
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.
Highlands
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.
Monmouth Beach
100 Seaview Avenue
100 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Monmouth Beach
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.
Highlands
209 Bay Avenue
209 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room.
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
Highlands
54 5th Street
54 5th Street, Highlands, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Water Views and Beach Access. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath Dutch Colonial was renovated 6 years ago. Full basement and on street parking. No Pets and Smoking is Prohibited inside of house.
Monmouth Beach
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
Highlands
52 Navesink Avenue
52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel.
Monmouth Beach
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
Monmouth Beach
92 Wharfside Drive
92 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
WINTER RENTAL ONLY, in the river front community of Wharfside Manor! Just one block to beach access, this fully furnished, upper level, winter rental offers a spacious living room that is open to the dining area, private balcony, and bedroom with
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sea Bright rentals listed on Apartment List is $10,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Sea Bright area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sea Bright from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.