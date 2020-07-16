All apartments in Brooklyn
644 Grand Street

644 Grand Street · (347) 305-0380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

644 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Spacious, light filled,entire top floor unit! Recently renovated 3 bedroom features hardwood floors, soaring high ceilings with 2 skylights, recessed lighting and over sized windows with northern and southern exposure! Modern, stainless-steel kitchen and extra large bathroom features a soaking tub and spa shower head. One King Sized and Queen sized bedroom while the 3rd, Full sized bedroom has a built in loft bed. All have stand alone closets. Heat and hot water included. Wired for FIOS.Cats OK. NO FEE! Located on bustling Grand street, supermarket directly across the street as well as G/L trains are just 4 short blocks away. Contact me for more information and virtual tour! *Photos of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Grand Street have any available units?
644 Grand Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 644 Grand Street have?
Some of 644 Grand Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
644 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 644 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 644 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 644 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 644 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 644 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 644 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
