644 Grand Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel hot tub some paid utils

Spacious, light filled,entire top floor unit! Recently renovated 3 bedroom features hardwood floors, soaring high ceilings with 2 skylights, recessed lighting and over sized windows with northern and southern exposure! Modern, stainless-steel kitchen and extra large bathroom features a soaking tub and spa shower head. One King Sized and Queen sized bedroom while the 3rd, Full sized bedroom has a built in loft bed. All have stand alone closets. Heat and hot water included. Wired for FIOS.Cats OK. NO FEE! Located on bustling Grand street, supermarket directly across the street as well as G/L trains are just 4 short blocks away. Contact me for more information and virtual tour! *Photos of similar unit*