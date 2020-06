Amenities

Gorgeously-renovated 1Bed located in prime Williamsburg -- 3 blocks from the Bedford L!- Corner unit, with tons of windows- Spacious, bright common area- Separate well-lit, queen-sized bedroom with a large closet and seamless pocket door- Sizable, modern kitchen with marble countertops and shaker cabinets- Access to the roof, which has breathtaking city views!- Full bathroom- Heat/hot water includedCheck out @MaxwellsHouses for the latest and greatest listings!