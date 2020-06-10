64 3rd Place

Amenities

This is a stunning one bedroom garden unit which features a bright open kitchen with a large island. Includes stainless steel oven/stove and a dishwasher. The kitchen is large enough to fit a proper dining table and is open to the living room. The apartment has sole access to the garden - complete with a patio. Slide open brand new barn doors to reveal a quaint bedroom that fits a queen/king sized bed. The bedroom is getting a new closet and an ikea wardrobe is provided in addition. 5 minute walk to F/G train! Located in close proximity to great restaurants, cafes, and boutique shopping as well as just three blocks away from the subway. This unit is a must see!! Sorry no Pets. NYLS102348