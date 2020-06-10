All apartments in Brooklyn
64 3rd Place

64 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

64 3rd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a stunning one bedroom garden unit which features a bright open kitchen with a large island. Includes stainless steel oven/stove and a dishwasher. The kitchen is large enough to fit a proper dining table and is open to the living room. The apartment has sole access to the garden - complete with a patio. Slide open brand new barn doors to reveal a quaint bedroom that fits a queen/king sized bed. The bedroom is getting a new closet and an ikea wardrobe is provided in addition. 5 minute walk to F/G train! Located in close proximity to great restaurants, cafes, and boutique shopping as well as just three blocks away from the subway. This unit is a must see!! Sorry no Pets. NYLS102348

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 3rd Place have any available units?
64 3rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 64 3rd Place have?
Some of 64 3rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 3rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
64 3rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 3rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 64 3rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 64 3rd Place offer parking?
No, 64 3rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 64 3rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 3rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 3rd Place have a pool?
No, 64 3rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 64 3rd Place have accessible units?
No, 64 3rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 64 3rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 3rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 3rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 3rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

