Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Zen and serene describes this chic two bed one bath home with its own private entrance. This newly renovated apartment with wide plank blonde oak floors, stainless steel appliances and excellent design features like grey quartz counter tops and floating bathroom vanity speak to a home seeker with refined taste. Flooded with natural light from the over sized skylight, open floor plan living space creates an allowance for a variety of layouts including two distinctly separate dining and living areas. The split bedrooms provide desired privacy and both are equipped with ample closet space. Another closet is found as you enter the apartment. And there's a pantry, too! A full size washer and dryer complete this "cool" apartment.

Its close proximity to the Barclays Center makes commuting a breeze with almost every train line in the borough. Perfection!