The incredibly airy and spacious 1 bedroom has a long entry hallway that opens to a huge living room with exposed brick. There is an eat-in-kitchen off of the living room and a large full bath off of the living room as well. The spacious bedroom is entered from off the living room and has two windows. There is laundry in the basement. Located in trendy Crown Heights...only one block to Washington avenue for shopping and restaurants. Also only 2 blocks from Franklin Avenue with many more incredible restaurants, shopping and bars. Sorry no dogs, cats on approval. Heat and hot water included. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric. 1 Month Fee! Available July 1. Sorry no in person showings. If interested a video (virtual tour) of the property can be sent.