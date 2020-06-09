All apartments in Brooklyn
63 Utica Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

63 Utica Avenue

63 Utica Avenue · (718) 290-2066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house in Crown Heights offering 1,300+ sf of living space.The owner spared no expense in renovations, resulting in a thoughtful floor plan that boasts an amazing sense of flow and a layout providing comfort and space.Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living room with exposed brick and immaculate original hardwood floors. The new kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its nice counterop, tons of cabinet space and new stainless steel appliances.The upstairs huge master bedroom with windows that provide ample natural light offers a tastefully designed en-suite bath. The second bedroom drenched in sunlight can easily fit a queen-sized bed.Just 0.4 miles to the Utica Avenue station (A express, C local) makes this house the perfect home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Utica Avenue have any available units?
63 Utica Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 63 Utica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
63 Utica Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Utica Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 63 Utica Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 63 Utica Avenue offer parking?
No, 63 Utica Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 63 Utica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Utica Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Utica Avenue have a pool?
No, 63 Utica Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 63 Utica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 63 Utica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Utica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Utica Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Utica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Utica Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
