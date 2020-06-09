63 Utica Avenue

Amenities

Come see this beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house in Crown Heights offering 1,300+ sf of living space.The owner spared no expense in renovations, resulting in a thoughtful floor plan that boasts an amazing sense of flow and a layout providing comfort and space.Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living room with exposed brick and immaculate original hardwood floors. The new kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its nice counterop, tons of cabinet space and new stainless steel appliances.The upstairs huge master bedroom with windows that provide ample natural light offers a tastefully designed en-suite bath. The second bedroom drenched in sunlight can easily fit a queen-sized bed.Just 0.4 miles to the Utica Avenue station (A express, C local) makes this house the perfect home for you.