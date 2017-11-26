All apartments in Brooklyn
63 Fort Greene Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

63 Fort Greene Place

63 Fort Greene Place · (917) 280-5971
Location

63 Fort Greene Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Vintage 2 bedroom in a well-maintained Building located in the heart of Ft Greene just steps from the park and down the street from the G train

Virtual tour available upon request
Photos are of the actual unit does not come furnished.

Separate Kitchen from the livingroom Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen
Large bedrooms (Queen and King) with closets in each.

Venture outside to experience all that Fort Greene has to offer, including Roman's, Bisou Bisou, Walter's, Evalina, Miss Ada, Fort Greene Park, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Fort Greene Place have any available units?
63 Fort Greene Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 63 Fort Greene Place currently offering any rent specials?
63 Fort Greene Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Fort Greene Place pet-friendly?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 63 Fort Greene Place offer parking?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place does not offer parking.
Does 63 Fort Greene Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Fort Greene Place have a pool?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place does not have a pool.
Does 63 Fort Greene Place have accessible units?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Fort Greene Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Fort Greene Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Fort Greene Place does not have units with air conditioning.
