- No Fee & 1.5 Months Free!

- Corner Unit w/ Eat In Kitchen

- Dishwasher

- Freedom Tower and Midtown Views!



Open House Schedule:



Tuesday 3/5/19 7pm - 7:30pm No Appointment Needed



Massive newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, located right above the G-Nassau Avenue stop in Greenpoint, one block from McCarren Park!



This fantastic apartment features tons of natural light; windows in every room. Individual climate control split a/c and heat in every room. The building is also Fios enabled.



Pets friendly!



**Net Rate on 16 Month Lease Listed.

Gross Rent $3100