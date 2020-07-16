626 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Washer dryer in unit Gorgeous 3 bedroom with Direct Backyard / Garden Accessible right from the apartment. Great for dogs! This apartment is newly renovated, Located on the block with the G train Bedford Nostrand Ave a Prime Section of Bed-Stuy that connects to Clinton Hill and one block to the Herbert Von King Park! Apartment comes with New Hardwood floors, Stainless steal Kitchen appliances including gas stove, microwave and dishwasher, washer dryer in unit, Central Air and heat, Newly tiled bathroom with deep tub, access to backyard from 2 bedrooms! - Its part of a two family remodeled Townhouse!