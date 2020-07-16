All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 626 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
626 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

626 Lafayette Avenue

626 Lafayette Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

626 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Washer dryer in unit Gorgeous 3 bedroom with Direct Backyard / Garden Accessible right from the apartment. Great for dogs! This apartment is newly renovated, Located on the block with the G train Bedford Nostrand Ave a Prime Section of Bed-Stuy that connects to Clinton Hill and one block to the Herbert Von King Park! Apartment comes with New Hardwood floors, Stainless steal Kitchen appliances including gas stove, microwave and dishwasher, washer dryer in unit, Central Air and heat, Newly tiled bathroom with deep tub, access to backyard from 2 bedrooms! - Its part of a two family remodeled Townhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
626 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 626 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 626 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 626 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 626 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 626 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 626 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 626 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 626 Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 626 Lafayette Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity