60 Stagg Street

1200 sq foot 4 Big Bedrooms (2 w exterior windows, 2 with windows to the livingroom) 1 Bathroom Williamsburg loft off Lorimer and Stagg Street, equidistant between the Lorimer L and the Broadway JMZ.Asap to May 1 move inFully Furnished. Utilities included. Sublease for Flexible Duration, without limit to length.The apartment is very quiet and gets good light. It has a lot of charm and character, including exposed brick, 15ft ceilings, and expansive windows.Large eat in kitchen and living room. Top of the line stainless steel dishwasher, convection gas range, and stainless steel refrigerator with ice and purified water dispenser. Custom made Walnut butcher block countertop. Renovated bathroom with white marble wall tile, grey wood flooring, and weathered Oak vanity from Restoration Hardware.Sprawling roof deck with garden and view of the Freedom Tower.At 14ft by 10 ft, the rooms are exceptionally large, and currently fit a queen bed, plus a couch, desk, coffee table, and dresser. Exposed Brick wall. Only 2 off the Bedrooms have a window to outside. Large wall of window in bedroom as in livingroom.