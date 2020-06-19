All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 60 Stagg Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
60 Stagg Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

60 Stagg Street

60 Stagg Street · (212) 360-1660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

60 Stagg Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1200 sq foot 4 Big Bedrooms (2 w exterior windows, 2 with windows to the livingroom) 1 Bathroom Williamsburg loft off Lorimer and Stagg Street, equidistant between the Lorimer L and the Broadway JMZ.Asap to May 1 move inFully Furnished. Utilities included. Sublease for Flexible Duration, without limit to length.The apartment is very quiet and gets good light. It has a lot of charm and character, including exposed brick, 15ft ceilings, and expansive windows.Large eat in kitchen and living room. Top of the line stainless steel dishwasher, convection gas range, and stainless steel refrigerator with ice and purified water dispenser. Custom made Walnut butcher block countertop. Renovated bathroom with white marble wall tile, grey wood flooring, and weathered Oak vanity from Restoration Hardware.Sprawling roof deck with garden and view of the Freedom Tower.At 14ft by 10 ft, the rooms are exceptionally large, and currently fit a queen bed, plus a couch, desk, coffee table, and dresser. Exposed Brick wall. Only 2 off the Bedrooms have a window to outside. Large wall of window in bedroom as in livingroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Stagg Street have any available units?
60 Stagg Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Stagg Street have?
Some of 60 Stagg Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Stagg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Stagg Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 Stagg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 60 Stagg Street offer parking?
No, 60 Stagg Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Stagg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Stagg Street have a pool?
No, 60 Stagg Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Stagg Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Stagg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Stagg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 60 Stagg Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity