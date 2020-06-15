60 Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking bike storage garage media room

Live in a former piano factory in this spacious loft with soaring 12'10" ceilings and oversized windows. This sun-filled residence has an in-unit W/D, central A/C, D/W, open chef's kitchen with Wolf range and hood, Sub-Zero fridge and breakfast bar. Abundant closet space throughout and bedroom alcove.



Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in this special apartment in one of Williamsburg's premiere condo buildings with 24 hour doorman, live in super media room, bike room and roof deck. Located steps away from neighborhood favorites Marlow & Sons, Peter Luger, Donna, Diner and close proximity to the J/M/Z and L trains.



Video available upon request. Pets considered on case by case basis.