Brooklyn, NY
60 Broadway
60 Broadway

60 Broadway · (908) 612-7437
Location

60 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-H · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Live in a former piano factory in this spacious loft with soaring 12'10" ceilings and oversized windows. This sun-filled residence has an in-unit W/D, central A/C, D/W, open chef's kitchen with Wolf range and hood, Sub-Zero fridge and breakfast bar. Abundant closet space throughout and bedroom alcove.

Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in this special apartment in one of Williamsburg's premiere condo buildings with 24 hour doorman, live in super media room, bike room and roof deck. Located steps away from neighborhood favorites Marlow & Sons, Peter Luger, Donna, Diner and close proximity to the J/M/Z and L trains.

Video available upon request. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Broadway have any available units?
60 Broadway has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Broadway have?
Some of 60 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
60 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 60 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 60 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 60 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Broadway have a pool?
No, 60 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 60 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 60 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Broadway has units with air conditioning.
