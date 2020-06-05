Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6 Verandah Place, Cobble Hill (21+ foot wide) Single Family House for RentAvailable June 15th, 2020A Verandah Place Gem. Hidden, yet in the heart of Cobble Hill, just off Cobble Hill Park, 6 Verandah Place is in a magical location on a quiet historical block. This 5 bedroom (flexible 6), 3 bathroom house could not be more charming across its four floors (plus a full storage basement) and delightful backyard garden.This rare and special sanctuary features two wood-burning fireplaces, plus two more decorative marble mantles and newly refinished floors.Enter into a bright, charming foyer with Library/Bedroom and Living Room with door leading down to the Garden.Up one flight to the open kitchen which has custom maple cabinets, granite counters, Sub Zero Fridge, Viking Stove with vented hood, a Bosch Dishwasher, and is adjacent to a large open airy dining room with a wood-burning fireplace. A small bedroom and full bath complete this floor.On the top floor, a large skylight brightens the master bedroom. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are also on this floor.The garden level can be a live/work studio, media/play space, guest, or in-law suite also with full bath and basement access.Full-size, vented washer/dryer is included.Pets Upon Approval. A video tour is available via request.