Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

6 Verandah Place

6 Verandah Place · (718) 923-8027
Location

6 Verandah Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
6 Verandah Place, Cobble Hill (21+ foot wide) Single Family House for RentAvailable June 15th, 2020A Verandah Place Gem. Hidden, yet in the heart of Cobble Hill, just off Cobble Hill Park, 6 Verandah Place is in a magical location on a quiet historical block. This 5 bedroom (flexible 6), 3 bathroom house could not be more charming across its four floors (plus a full storage basement) and delightful backyard garden.This rare and special sanctuary features two wood-burning fireplaces, plus two more decorative marble mantles and newly refinished floors.Enter into a bright, charming foyer with Library/Bedroom and Living Room with door leading down to the Garden.Up one flight to the open kitchen which has custom maple cabinets, granite counters, Sub Zero Fridge, Viking Stove with vented hood, a Bosch Dishwasher, and is adjacent to a large open airy dining room with a wood-burning fireplace. A small bedroom and full bath complete this floor.On the top floor, a large skylight brightens the master bedroom. Two more bedrooms and a full bath are also on this floor.The garden level can be a live/work studio, media/play space, guest, or in-law suite also with full bath and basement access.Full-size, vented washer/dryer is included.Pets Upon Approval. A video tour is available via request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6 Verandah Place have any available units?
6 Verandah Place has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Verandah Place have?
Some of 6 Verandah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Verandah Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Verandah Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Verandah Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Verandah Place is pet friendly.
Does 6 Verandah Place offer parking?
No, 6 Verandah Place does not offer parking.
Does 6 Verandah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Verandah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Verandah Place have a pool?
No, 6 Verandah Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Verandah Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Verandah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Verandah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Verandah Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Verandah Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Verandah Place does not have units with air conditioning.

